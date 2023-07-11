Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Purchases 41 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.4% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 17,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 13,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,850,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5 %

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $311.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

