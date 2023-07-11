CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.69, a PEG ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

