Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 973 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $331.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.54. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

