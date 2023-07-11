Davidson Trust Co. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 278.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 3.1% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.34. The company has a market cap of $294.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

