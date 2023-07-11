DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,913 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $334.32 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

