DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 165,864 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 630.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,864 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Twilio worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,442,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Twilio by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,045,000 after buying an additional 1,124,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,384,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $98.67.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

