DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 31,666 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,666 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,913 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.08 and a 1 year high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.