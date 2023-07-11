DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,678 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Shares of HZNP opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

