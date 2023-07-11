DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,660 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 266.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

