DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.10 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,880 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of International Paper worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.