DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,628 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Motors Price Performance

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

