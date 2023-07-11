DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.71 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,535 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

