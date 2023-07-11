DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,042 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 947,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,976,000 after purchasing an additional 275,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $192.31 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.70.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

