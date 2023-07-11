DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Masimo worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Masimo by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Masimo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in Masimo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Masimo by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 178,753 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo stock opened at $159.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.50. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.11.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

