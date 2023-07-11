DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 162.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,403 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $173,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.