DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 57,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

