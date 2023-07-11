DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 23,734 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,700,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

