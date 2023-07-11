DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Hubbell worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,918,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,003,000 after acquiring an additional 301,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,938,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 2.3 %

HUBB opened at $335.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $181.30 and a twelve month high of $335.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.