DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 148.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,862 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:CLX opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
