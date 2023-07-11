DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 148.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,862 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.