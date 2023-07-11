DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 21,564 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,564 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $119.17 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

