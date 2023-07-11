DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,712 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after acquiring an additional 544,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $148.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average is $144.46.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

