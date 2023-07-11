DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,424 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.