DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,890 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,239,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,316.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 150,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 146,051 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

