DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern Sells 392 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $47,674.83.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67.

DexCom Trading Up 3.1 %

DexCom stock opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $134.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DexCom by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.