Diversified LLC Sells 308 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diversified LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.30. The company has a market capitalization of $446.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

