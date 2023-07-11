Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,740 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $24,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.82. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

