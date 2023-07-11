Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 278.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 24,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Chevron by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,067,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,807,000 after purchasing an additional 660,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

