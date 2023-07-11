Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

