Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 510 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

