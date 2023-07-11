Eastern Bank Has $35.19 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,663 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 54,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 508,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,533,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

