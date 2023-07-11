Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,006 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $130.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day moving average is $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.