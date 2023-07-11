Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Position Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 172.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

