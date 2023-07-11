Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

