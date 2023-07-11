Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

