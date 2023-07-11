FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

