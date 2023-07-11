Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,655 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.