Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 355 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cabot by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Cabot Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CBT opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.