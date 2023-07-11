Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KEY opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush reissued a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.87.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

