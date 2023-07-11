Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 6,338 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in eBay by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in eBay by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after buying an additional 293,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

