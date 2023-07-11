Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,050 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on R shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

