Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,533 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $144,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.