Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 231,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

