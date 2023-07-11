ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $331.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

