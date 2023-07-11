Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 21,435.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,609 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 414.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

