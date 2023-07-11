Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

