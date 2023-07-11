FSA Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FSA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.2% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 902.7% during the 1st quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $145.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $147.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

