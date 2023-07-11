FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

