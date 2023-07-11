FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.30. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

