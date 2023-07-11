FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.14 and its 200 day moving average is $302.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.