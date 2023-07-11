General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $110.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

